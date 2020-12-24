Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) were up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 88,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 69,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

