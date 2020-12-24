Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $36.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.78 million to $38.77 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $74.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $151.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.96 million to $154.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $221.20 million, with estimates ranging from $216.98 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. BidaskClub cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

