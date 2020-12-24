Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,031 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of World Acceptance worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $707.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $124.02.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

