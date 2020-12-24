Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,760 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

GTS opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.79. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $942.91 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

