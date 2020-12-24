Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 13.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX opened at $272.56 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

