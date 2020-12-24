Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 97,024 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5,940.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $81,541.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,503.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,576. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

