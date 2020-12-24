Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Middlesex Water worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of MSEX opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $76.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.