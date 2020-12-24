Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of PagerDuty worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,371,561.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,910,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

