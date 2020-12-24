Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Bilibili worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 231,748 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. BidaskClub raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

