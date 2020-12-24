Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,663 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of The Children’s Place worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 825.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 967.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 810.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.