Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $8.00. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 893,662 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of £31.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

