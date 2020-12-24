ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 223,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $481.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,600 shares of company stock worth $2,523,606 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

