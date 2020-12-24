ChainX Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00011133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00667278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00140357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00384122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00057562 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

