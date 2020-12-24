Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 36.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

