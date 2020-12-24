Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.64

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 1247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.37 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celsius by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celsius by 66.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

