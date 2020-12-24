Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

