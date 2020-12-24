CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CDW by 561.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 783,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CDW by 2,456.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 3,644.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CDW by 836.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.