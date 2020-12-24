CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 13,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 5,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $81.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.88.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

