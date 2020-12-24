Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.91 million, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $5,326,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Carriage Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.