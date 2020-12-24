Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.