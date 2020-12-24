Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 39,820,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 46,018,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

