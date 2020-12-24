Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) versus frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Financial Comparison

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caribbean Investment and frontdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A frontdoor $1.37 billion 3.16 $153.00 million $1.90 26.55

frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caribbean Investment and frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A frontdoor 0 3 4 0 2.57

frontdoor has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Given frontdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe frontdoor is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Investment and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 8.96% -104.88% 10.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of frontdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

frontdoor beats Caribbean Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes. The company also provides credit and debit cards; payment processing services for merchants; and standby letters of credit, and financial guarantees, as well as corporate services for its clients. It operates a network of 11 branches and 28 ATMs in Belize. The company was formerly known as BCB Holdings Limited and changed its name to Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited in December 2015. Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited is based in Belize City, Belize.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, Candu, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

