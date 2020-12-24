CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

CTRE opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after acquiring an additional 740,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

