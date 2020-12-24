Cardano Price Down 12.7% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and $1.59 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014397 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001852 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009390 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

