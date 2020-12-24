Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.93

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 12776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $752.01 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

