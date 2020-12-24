Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $3.94. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 578,780 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 6.68.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

