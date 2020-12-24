Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.64

Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.64 and traded as low as $56.50. Capital Limited (CAPD.L) shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 329,693 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.64. The firm has a market cap of £80.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

Capital Limited (CAPD.L) Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

