Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,885 ($37.69).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,830.10 ($36.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,714.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. Persimmon Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s payout ratio is 51.98%.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

