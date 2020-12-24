Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.97

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.97 and last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 64551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

