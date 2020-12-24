Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$50.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$50.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -59.68.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6302864 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

