Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Insider Sells $23,873.50 in Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $23,873.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.41.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.
