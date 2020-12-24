California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Acacia Communications worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $375,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.