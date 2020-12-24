California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of NuVasive worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 63.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $216,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -244.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

