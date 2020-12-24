California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 185 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 408,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 403,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231,672 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,421.08 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

