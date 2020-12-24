California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 360 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of M.D.C. worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

MDC opened at $49.67 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

