California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 308 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,226 shares of company stock worth $37,906,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

