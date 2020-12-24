California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,062 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 259.86 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

