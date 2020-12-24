California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 220 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Insperity worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock worth $4,933,260. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

