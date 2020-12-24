Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.06 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

