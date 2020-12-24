Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

