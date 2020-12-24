Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 160,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in Merus by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 46,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 627,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

