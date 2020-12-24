Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 421,281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

