Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.56

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$91.56 and last traded at C$64.44, with a volume of 93325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

