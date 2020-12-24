Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

