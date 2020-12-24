Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 50.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

