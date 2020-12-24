Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.51. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 337.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,692,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,366,480 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

