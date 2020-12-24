Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

BKD stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.88. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 764,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

