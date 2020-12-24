Brokers Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

