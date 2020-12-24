Brokers Set Expectations for Leslie’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

LESL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of LESL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

