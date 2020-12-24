Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 140166 lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock worth $93,093,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

